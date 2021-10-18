Three Members Of Family Attacked, Looted At Gunpoint In Shamli

Armed men attacked three members of a family and looted Rs 10,000 cash and two gold chains from them in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Mukesh, his daughter Ayushi and niece Manisha were headed for Titron from Mundet village under the Thanabhawan police station limits on Sunday when they were attacked and robbed at gunpoint, they said.

All three sustained injuries and were hospitalised, the police said.

