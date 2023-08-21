Three Men Found Murdered In Separate Incidents In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Three men were found murdered in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The killings took place in different parts of the city on Sunday, an official said.

Badal Naresh Padole (25), a resident of Pardi, was allegedly stabbed to death by Chetan Madanlal Suryawanshi (30) in Yashodhara Nagar area on Sunday evening, he said.

The duo were rivals and were involved in an altercation, which led to the killing, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Suryawanshi, who is absconding.

In another case, Mehboob Khan Chhote Khan (40), a truck driver hailing from Kamgar Nagar, was found dead in a drain near New Katol Naka, police said.

Khan reportedly went missing with a shipment in his truck and the death came to light after his employer traced the vehicle through GPS, another official said.

The police apprehended the accused Lalu alias Akhilesh Nishad and Mukhtar Ahmed, who allegedly killed Khan over a dispute involving the shipment in his truck, he said.

Similarly, a labourer was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod by a colleague in Shambhu Nagar area in Nara under Jaripatka police station limits around 12.30 am.

Mahesh Nakalsingh Uikey (30), hailing from Chhindwara in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly beaten with an iron rod by Karan alias Bharati Ukey (30) over his comments about a woman, the official said.

Following the altercation, the woman, who was also allegedly involved in the attack, lodged a complaint against the victim at Jaripatka police station, but failed to mention that he was lying on the road in an injured state, he said.

In the early hours of the day, some residents spotted the injured man on the road and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said.

The police subsequently nabbed the accused while he was trying to board a bus to his hometown Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, he added.