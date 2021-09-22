Three of family among four electrocuted to death in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) At least four people, including three of a family, were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday as large parts of the state remained inundated due to heavy rain, an official said.

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while returning home from tuition in Titagarh, he said.

A man, his wife and son died in a government housing complex in Khardah. The man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the inundated floor of his flat which was electrified by open wires, and his wife and son also died while trying to save him, the state Disaster Management Department official said.

Only the younger son, only four-years-old, survived the incident. He shouted for help from neighbours, who rushed the trio to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.