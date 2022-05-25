Three Sudanese nationals held with US dollars worth Rs 12 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The air intelligence unit (AIU) of customs has seized US dollars valued at around Rs 12 crore from three Sudanese nationals, an official said on Wednesday.

Two Sudanese passengers were detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday during a check at the International Security Hold Area of Terminal -2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

US dollars worth around Rs 5.6 crore were found in their hand baggage, he said.

The two passengers were identified as Ahmed Mohamed Ismail Haraza and Essam Ali Omer Mohamed who were on the way to Addis Ababa, the official said.

The customs took them in custody.

Subsequently, AIU officials raided a hotel on Mohammed Ali Road in South Mumbai and recovered a stash of US currency from another Sudanese national, the official said, adding that the total seizure was valued at Rs 12 crore.

All three Sudanese nationals were arrested and probe is on, he said. PTI DC KRK KRK

