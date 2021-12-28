Three test Covid positive in Mathura

Mathura, Dec 27 (PTI) Three persons who tested positive for Covid-19 here were not allowed to go back to Dubai on Monday, officials said.

They now are under home quarantine in Gurgaon with some of their relatives, Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team, said.

"They were asked to come back from the airport as they had tested COVID-19 positive," he said.

He said the three people belonged to the same family and had come to India on December 19 and stayed at the MVT guesthouse Vrindavan.

Their contact tracing has started, the officials added. PTi COR ANB ANB

