Three-year-old Boy Found Dead Inside Toilet In Delhi

A three-year-old boy was found dead inside a toilet in Delhi's Jhilmil industrial area. A packet of biscuits, some money and the child's undergarments were found near the body. Police are yet to find the cause of death but there is speculation that the child was sexually assaulted before being killed based on preliminary inquiry. The body has been set for postmortem.

Police say they have not found injury marks or wounds on the child's body. An investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy.

“Around 11.30 am on Saturday, the five-year-old boy was playing outside his house. Tushar called him to the terrace of his house on the pretext of showing him monkeys and raped him. The minor was in a state of shock and went home crying,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station.

A case has been lodged under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, police said, adding that they have also added Section 5/6 of the Pocso Act, which is usually used in crimes that are more serious in nature and involve penetrative sexual assault.

Earlier this year, the government told the Lok Sabha that as many as 47,221 cases were registered in the year 2020 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) with a conviction rate of 39.6%".