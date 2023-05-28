Thunderstorm, rain hit parts of Rajasthan

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, were recorded at a few places in east Rajasthan and isolated places in the state's western parts in the last 24 hours, a Met department spokesperson said.

During this period, 3 cm rainfall was recorded each in Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk) and Jaipur, the official said.

Several places recorded 1-3 centimetres of rainfall due to an active western disturbance in the region.

The weather office has forecast intense thunderstorms with wind reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour and issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday and Monday for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

It has also advised people to not take shelter under trees.