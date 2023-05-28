Last Updated:

Thunderstorm, Rain Hit Parts Of Rajasthan

Rajasthan records thunderstorms with gusty wind, and light to moderate rainfall in east and isolated places in the western parts of the state in last 24 hours.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Thunderstorm, rain hit parts of Rajasthan

Image: Representative/PTI


Thunderstorms with gusty wind, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, were recorded at a few places in east Rajasthan and isolated places in the state's western parts in the last 24 hours, a Met department spokesperson said.

During this period, 3 cm rainfall was recorded each in Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk) and Jaipur, the official said.

Several places recorded 1-3 centimetres of rainfall due to an active western disturbance in the region.

The weather office has forecast intense thunderstorms with wind reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour and issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday and Monday for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

It has also advised people to not take shelter under trees.

READ | Weather update: Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall, flight operations affected
READ | Flight operations affected at Delhi airport due to heavy rain, inclement weather
READ | India to have new 18 petaflop supercomputer for weather forecasting by year end says Rijiju
READ | India lost over 1.3 lakh lives in disasters linked to extreme weather, climate change in 50 years: UN agency

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT