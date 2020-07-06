Tibetans In Manali Cheer As Indian Army Convoy Passes; Send Rousing Message To China

Amid the ongoing tensions with China, the Indian Armed Forces are on alert and battle-ready for any contingency from the hostile neighbour. However, a beautiful visual from Manali has surfaced in which people from the exiled Tibetan community residing in Manali were seen welcoming an Indian Army convoy. The crowd gathered on both sides of the road to cheer for the army convoy for its service in protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation and standing against the hostile expansionist forces.

As China annexed Tibet, the exiled Tibetan community has made India its new home and has settled in the country since the 1960s when the Dalai Lama fled to India. The Dalai Lama, who's actual name is Tenzin Gyatso, is the 14th Dalai Lama, born on July 6, 1935. So Monday, July 6, is also being celebrated as Dalai Lama's birthday.

The Dalai Lama is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and traditionally has been responsible for the governing of Tibet until the Chinese regime took control in 1959. Dalai Lama, meaning Ocean of Wisdom, is a not a name but a title conferred to the Tibetan born as a reincarnation of a past lama, according to Buddhist belief. He alternates in his position with the Panchem Lama, whom China is said to have captured or replaced, and whose identity is unknown, putting the future of the position and its political leaning in doubt.

READ | Kanpur Encounter: Police Officer's First-hand Account Of Ambush At Vikas Dubey's House

READ | Kerala Mandates COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Including Wearing Masks Till July 2021

India-China Galwan clash

China is facing all-round criticism amid tensions with India in Ladakh. Even as both the armies are on alert while deploying their forces along the LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big statement the last week as he travelled to Ladakh forward positions in an expression of India's sovereignty, where he delivered a speech against expansionism.

20 Indian Army soldiers including a commanding rank officer were martyred in the violent faceoff against Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan valley in the Eastern Ladakh region. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese PLA personnel were killed during the faceoff whereas intercepts say over 40 casualties suffered by the hostile neighbour.

READ | Delhi Riots: Police Probe Reveals Accused Khalid Saifi Met Zakir Naik In Malaysia

READ | COVID-19: Scientist At Science & Tech Min Opines 'mass Use Of Vaccine Unlikely Till 2021'