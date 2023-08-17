Last Updated:

Tiger Cubs Found Dead In TN Reserve; Probe Ordered

An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe to ascertain the reason for the cubs' death, they said, without elaborating. 

Press Trust Of India

Representaitive Image (Image: Pixabay)


Two tiger cubs were found dead at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for their death, Forest Department officials said on Thursday.

The cubs were found dead during a patrolling by officials.

