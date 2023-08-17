Tiger Cubs Found Dead In TN Reserve; Probe Ordered

Quick links:
Representaitive Image (Image: Pixabay)
Two tiger cubs were found dead at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and a probe has been ordered to ascertain the reason for their death, Forest Department officials said on Thursday.
The cubs were found dead during a patrolling by officials.
An autopsy will be carried out as part of the probe to ascertain the reason for the cubs' death, they said, without elaborating.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)