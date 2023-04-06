Tigress That Killed Boy Last Year Captured After It Comes Close To Village In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

tigress, which had killed a boy last year, was tranquillised and captured after it came close to a human habitation near the Dudhwa Forest Buffer Zone here, officials said on Thursday.

Following the killing of the 10-year-old boy on November 10 last year at Nimbuabojh in the buffer zone, the tigress was captured and radio collared. It was released into the wild on November 29 that year.

The tigress was being tracked by officials and experts, and on Wednesday evening signals from the collar established its location near Basantpur village, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) and Field Director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), B Prabhakar, said He said a tranquillisation operation was launched and the tigress was captured. It will be medically examined and if found fit, would be released in some other part of reserve.

The tigress was tracked by teams led by Dudhwa Buffer Zone Deputy Director Sundaresh and tranquillising experts Dr Daya and Dr Deepak Verma.