Tihar Jail Shocker: Inmate Swallows 7 Cm Long Mobile Phone; Removed After Endoscopy

In a bizarre incident, a team of doctors removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner of Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday. According to ANI, the inmate had swallowed a mobile phone to hide it from authorities. The matter came to light after the prisoner, who had consumed the electronic device, developed extreme pain on Saturday. After performing an x-ray of the inmate, it was discovered that the man had swallowed a mobile phone. According to the doctors who removed the mobile phone from the stomach of the inmate, they have performed an endoscopy to bring out the device. The device is 7 cm long and 3 cm wide. The mobile phone was removed through the mouth with the help of a snare.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Dr Siddharth, Department of Gastroenterology from GB Pant Hospital, Delhi said that the patient, who had ingestion, was brought to the hospital on January 15. "An X-ray of his abdomen was done which revealed that it could be a mobile phone. Endoscopy was done through the mouth and the mobile was caught using a snare. The mobile was taken out through the mouth," said Dr Siddharth. He told the news agency that the whole procedure of removing the mobile phone from the body of the inmate was performed by the team of GB Pant Hospital led by Dr Manish Tomar of the Gastroenterology Department.

Tihar jail installs three mobile phone jammers

When asked about the implications of swallowing such a hard substance, Dr Siddharth said it is nearly "impossible" to swallow a mobile phone but added only those who have a long experience of such a stunt could perform this act. "Usually, jail inmates do it to hide it from authorities. It can be swallowed only by people who are habituated to doing this. It is a technically demanding procedure and requires skill to take the big bag out," added Dr Siddharth.

According to him, this was not the first case when he has taken out a mobile phone from an inmate and added he has experience of handling ten similar cases in the hospital so far. It is worth mentioning three mobile phone jammers were installed in the jail premises in November last year. According to the jail officials, the jammers are high-tech and can block any mobile phone service throughout the premises.

(With inputs from ANI)