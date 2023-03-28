Tiljala Minor Murder Accused Arrested, Bengal Minister Hails Kolkata Cops

After Kolkata Police arrested a 32-year-old for the alleged abduction and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Tiljala area, West Bengal minister Sashi Panja said the cops have done a good job. "We will enquire what was the motive, it is unfortunate that we could not save the child. This is a crime that should not be committed. There is no scope for BJP to speak about it. It is very unfortunate that we see politics in this. Crime against children and women should be condemned, " said Shashi Panja.

Kolkata,West Bengal | This is a crime that should not be committed. There is no scope for BJP to speak about it. It’s very unfortunate that we see politics in this. Crime against children & women should be condemned: Shashi Panja,West Bengal Minister on alleged murder of minor pic.twitter.com/n2anXXPB9G March 27, 2023

According to the police, a seven-year-old girl who was missing from Sunday morning was found inside a suitcase at a neighbour's flat. Police have arrested the accused and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The accused has been identified as Alok Kumar.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain if the child was abused. Prima facie, officers said the injuries were mainly on her head and her hands were found tied.

Speaking to reporters, DC of South East Division, Subhankar Bhattacharya, said, "On Sunday, we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near PS Tiljala. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a gunny bag in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police custody."

Kolkata | Y'day we received a complaint about a 7-year-old girl gone missing near PS Tiljala. During the search, the body of the girl was found inside a gunny bag in a house in an apartment complex. Accused Alok Kumar was arrested immediately after. He has been remanded to police… pic.twitter.com/jwlWTSSG4j — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Notably, soon after, the locals protested against the Mamata-led West Bengal government and administration over the death of the minor girl. Enraged, locals agitated and started demanding action against the accused. The locals are alleging that the girl was abducted and murdered before being stuffed inside a suitcase.

“Later some people started stone-pelting, 2 people were arrested in this regard; a few others were detained for spreading unrest. The situation is peaceful,” DC Bhattacharya further said.

Child rights body writes to chief secy

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of the matter of the death of a 7-year-old girl in Tiljala. The body on Monday said that a notice would be sent to the DGP and Chief Secretary of the state.