Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations across the country, the Ministry of Culture's 'Tiranga Bike Rally' began from the Red Fort to the Parliament in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The Tiranga rally which was attended by scores of MPs as well as ministers was flagged off by Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu at the Red Fort.

The #TirangaBikeRally has been flagged off by the Hon. Vice President @MVenakiahNaidu, Hon. Culture Minister @kishanreddybjp, Hon. MoS for Culture @M_Lekhi, Hon. MoS for Culture @arjunrammeghwal, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, @JoshiPralhad & several MPs. pic.twitter.com/eAdFUcsDr6 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022

Speaking at the event, the vice president while urging everyone to participate in the rally said that it has been done to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among all and added that the Tiranga Bike Rally will recount memories of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

"Please recall the memories of the great sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. The path shown by our people and the values that we have inherited from our Indian culture, heritage...they are to be preserved and passed on," VP Naidu said. "Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, sex and region, India is one. We are one nation, one people, one country; this has to be remembered by one and all. This is the message of this Tiranga, so take that message to the people" he added.

Highlighting the importance of the rally, the Vice President said, "The celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav over the past year marking India's glorious 75 years of freedom culminates this independence day. That is why it's all the more important."

The purpose of the yatra, VP Naidu said, was to inculcate personal contact between the citizens of India and the National flag.

'Tiranga rally gives a message of unity': BJP

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi who took part in the event in Delhi interacted with Republic as she was among the other parliamentarians in the rally. Expressing her enthusiasm over the same, she said that it is a programme of the entire country and not just any single party. "There is a pleasant environment at the Tiranga Yatra", she added.

On the other hand, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking to ANI, also applauded the government's Tiranga rally stating that a message of unity will be given through it. Further taking a jibe at the opposition over their withdrawal from participating in the rally, he said, "They chose to not participate in the rally."

Similarly, BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal who was also present at the rally spoke on the lines of Thakur and added that letters were written to the opposition for attending the yatra as "this is the programme of the entire country".

Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day

Notably, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday called upon all the MPs from all the political parties to take part in the Culture Ministry's 'Tiranga Bike Rally' from the Red Fort to the Parliament.

This is a part of the Centre commemorating its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations this year. The government is also promoting its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign asking everyone to hoist/display the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15.

(Image: ANI/Republic)