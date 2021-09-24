Tirupati Devotees Should Be Fully Vaccinated Or Produce Negative COVID Report For Entry

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, recently announced in a statement that the devotees need to produce a fully vaccinated COVID certificate or negative Coronavirus test report to enter the temple. The people who come with negative test report should have taken the test not more than three days before their day of darshan.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in the statement stated that the decision has been made keeping in view the health of locals devotees and those from other states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reddy urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocols and co-operate with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Devotees must have vaccination certificate or COVID negative test report

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 8,000 online Quota of Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released at 9 am on Friday, September 24. In the statement, the TTD informed that they have decided to provide Sarva Darshan tickets to devotees online and no offline tokens will now be provided to them. YV Subba Reddy added that an equal number of 8000 slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be released in the online mode for the period from September 26 to October 31 on September 25 at 9 am.

Subba Reddy urged devotees coming with online special entry tickets or SSD tokens to possess either a two-dose vaccination certificate or they should come with a COVID negative test report. Reddy further added that the test report should have taken three days before reporting on the day of their darshan. Reddy in a statement said, "As the overcrowding at SSD token issue centres earlier had allegedly become a source of the spread of COVID pandemic during the Second wave". He urged devotees to strictly follow the COVID guidelines in order to protect themselves against the virus.

Earlier this month, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had announced that it has commenced Slotted Sarva Darshan(SSD) tickets only on an experimental basis which is limited only to the residents of the Chittoor district. Despite the TTD informed the people, the devotees who were residents of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka had started coming to Tirupati for SSD tokens. The people were not given SSD tokens and the TTD had urged the public to cooperate with them.

Image: PTI