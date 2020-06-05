Tirupati To Reopen For Devotees From June 8, Will Adhere To Precautionary Covid Measures

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will throw its doors open to devotees from June 8 after a gap of nearly 75 days on a trial basis with precautionary measures. The decision to reopen the Tirupati temple doors to devotees comes after a review meeting was chaired by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO Dharma Reddy where the movement of devotees, transport, accommodation, Laddu prasadams, sanitization, and other issues were discussed. Meanwhile, the three-day-long Jyeshta Abishekam celebrations are underway at Tirupati.
Earlier, ahead of religious places of worship opening up on June 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut.
SOP for religious places
- Entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
- Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered
- Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.
- Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms
- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 deg Celsius.
- Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.
- Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.
- Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
- Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.
- No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside
- Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
- Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with particular focus on
- lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.