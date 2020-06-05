Tirupati To Reopen For Devotees From June 8, Will Adhere To Precautionary Covid Measures

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will throw its doors open to devotees from June 8 after a gap of nearly 75 days on a trial basis with precautionary measures. The decision to reopen the Tirupati temple doors to devotees comes after a review meeting was chaired by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO Dharma Reddy where the movement of devotees, transport, accommodation, Laddu prasadams, sanitization, and other issues were discussed. Meanwhile, the three-day-long Jyeshta Abishekam celebrations are underway at Tirupati.

Earlier, ahead of religious places of worship opening up on June 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut.

