The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will start releasing the online quota Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for three consecutive months in a row from Monday, March 21, informed the temple board on its website. While the website has already opened bookings for online tickets from Sunday, March 20, the Special Entry Darshan tickets will be open from Monday for three days on March 21, 22, and 23 respectively.

As per that, while the tickets for the month of April will be released on March 21, the tickets for May and June will be available on March 22 and 23 respectively. Between the three days from Monday to Wednesday, around 30,000 SED tickets costing Rs 300 per ticket will be issued on a daily basis while 25,000 tickets per day will be made available during the remaining 4 days of the week.

Similarly, other 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens also known as free darshan tokens will be available offline at the TTD's Srinivasam and Bhudevi complexes and then at the Govindaraja choultries in Tirupati. In its statement, TTD has also appealed to devotees to book their tickets through the temple's official website and further directed them to observe appropriate COVID-19 guidelines ahead of their visit to the temple.

Meanwhile, as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh witnesses thousands of visitors on a daily basis, the temple board has reopened its gates for devotees from across the world after it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know the procedure of booking TTD online tickets. For booking, one must go to the official website of the temple board and find relevant slots such as Special Entry Darshan tickets, free tickets, accommodation quota, or as required.

Steps to book tickets from TTD Seva online:

Go to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

Now, wait in a virtual queue which is decided depending on the number of tickets available. On reaching the homepage, select your required option and again wait in the queue.

In the next, enter your mobile phone number, captcha code, and click on 'Generate OTP'

After generating the OTP, enter the six-digit OTP and click on login.

A declaration form will be shown to which you will have to agree with the terms of the temple.

After that, a calendar will be displayed on the screen through which the visitor needs to select the date for visiting the temple.

On the next page, add all the necessary details including name, gender, ID proof, ID card number, and others.

Make the payment and your TTD online ticket or accommodation will be booked.

Image: PTI