The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will start releasing the online quota Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for three consecutive months in a row from Monday, March 21, informed the temple board on its website. While the website has already opened bookings for online tickets from Sunday, March 20, the Special Entry Darshan tickets will be open from Monday for three days on March 21, 22, and 23 respectively.
As per that, while the tickets for the month of April will be released on March 21, the tickets for May and June will be available on March 22 and 23 respectively. Between the three days from Monday to Wednesday, around 30,000 SED tickets costing Rs 300 per ticket will be issued on a daily basis while 25,000 tickets per day will be made available during the remaining 4 days of the week.
Similarly, other 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens also known as free darshan tokens will be available offline at the TTD's Srinivasam and Bhudevi complexes and then at the Govindaraja choultries in Tirupati. In its statement, TTD has also appealed to devotees to book their tickets through the temple's official website and further directed them to observe appropriate COVID-19 guidelines ahead of their visit to the temple.
Meanwhile, as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh witnesses thousands of visitors on a daily basis, the temple board has reopened its gates for devotees from across the world after it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on to know the procedure of booking TTD online tickets. For booking, one must go to the official website of the temple board and find relevant slots such as Special Entry Darshan tickets, free tickets, accommodation quota, or as required.