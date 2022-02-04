Amid the chaos over the 'missing' Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hologram from Delhi's India Gate canopy, TMC MP Saugata Roy questioned why was the projection missing. Pulling up the Modi govt in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Roy expressed shock that the hologram of the Freedom fighter, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Gate premises had 'vanished'. TMC MPs also staged a protest outside the empty canopy at India Gate. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' was to be kept up beaming till a granite statue of Bose replaced it.

TMC Vs BJP on Netaji hologram

"The hologram statue was not there. Gone with the wind. This government had showcased Netaji's statue for just one day and now the hologram has vanished," said Roy. Roy's claims were rebutted by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, who said that the machine that projects the hologram has been removed from the India Gate as it could not withstand strong winds.

Moreover, over the past few days, the hologram projection was being switched off due to high-speed wind observed in Delhi. Government officials had last switched off the projection on January 28-29 due to the same reasons. The wind had reportedly knocked down the equipment projecting the hologram in the canopy, which was fixed, however, the next day the stand toppled off once again due to the wind speed.

PM Modi unveils Netaji hologram

On January 23, marking Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi unveiled the 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate canopy. With much fanfare and Azad Hind Fauj's marching song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa', playing in the background, PM Modi switched on the projection of Bose proudly saluting. The event was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri and other military officials.

"Netaji gave us the confidence of a free and sovereign India. With great valour, he told the Britishers that I won't beg for freedom, I will take it. Soon in place of this hologram, a granite statue will be placed. This statue will tell the coming generation about their national duties," said PM Modi after inaugurating the statue.

About Bose statue

The Bose 'hologram' is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector, which displays a 3D image of Netaji - 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. The 28 feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be replaced by a 25-feet high granite statue at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood.