An Indian-born Lakshmi, visited 'Christ Faith Home For Children', in Manapakkam to seek her biological mother. She visited India along with her adopted parents for the first time.

Her adopted mother said, "Lakshmi arrived in Australia when she was four years old". Lakshmi is her second adopted child and as per the mother, "she is a friend to me".

While Lakshmi said, "I wanted to come back and wanted to see where I was from".