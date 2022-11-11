Tamil Nadu Rains Delay Weddings, Couples Tie Knot In Waterlogged Temple In Chennai | Watch

Tamil Nadu, on Friday, received heavy rainfalls which resulted in the delay of weddings planned months ago. According to news agency ANI, five weddings were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Chennai's Pulianthope but got delayed due to heavy rainfall in the state.

In the video, couples were seen reaching the temple through water-logged roads. They also lined up at the temple for the wedding ceremonies while being completely drenched in the rain.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 5 weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago. pic.twitter.com/OA96wQEiz2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

The delayed weddings were planned months ago and got hindered due to rains that caused water logging in several areas in Chennai. Speaking to the news agency, one of the grooms said, "Temple is waterlogged and we have got wet, I appeal to the government to take steps to at least clear the temple premises and other public areas."

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram along with Puducherry. Moreover, the heavy rains also caused the closure of schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry along with Dharmapuri and Sivaganga.

Under the influence of a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts Tamilnadu Rainfall Data (in mm) is reported from 0830-1730 hrs IST of 11.11.2022: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2022

The IMD warned that a low-pressure area lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast. It said that a cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels is also associated with it. "It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till 12 November morning," IMD said in its forecast. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during 12-13 November and emerge into Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea on 13 November.