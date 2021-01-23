To Avenge Murder, Assailants Shoot At Businessman; One Held, Three On The Run

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested one person who along with his aide shot at a businessman in East Delhi's Jafrabad because he was acquitted in a murder case. DCP Crime, Rakesh Pawriya has told Republic TV that his three aides are still on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV footage. On 13 January, Rahees Ansari was shot at by the armed assailants when he was cleaning his two-wheeler outside his house. Rahees was rushed to JPC hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The police then lodged a case of murder in this connection and later a team of Crime Branch was also roped in into the matter.

Police examined the CCTV footage of the area and they got one footage in which the assailants could be seen easily. A team of Crime Branch ACP Arvind Kumar led by Inspector Surender Kumar along with other was constituted to work on this case.

On Saturday, at around 7 PM, the police got a tip-off about the assailants. Immediately a raid was conducted and one Mohammed Umar was held. He was interrogated by the Crime Branch in which he broke down and confessed his involvement in the case. During the interrogation, Umar disclosed that in 2010, the deceased Rahees Ansari was arrested in the murder case of one Muttalif in Jafrabad area.

However, due to lack of evidence Rahees was acquitted. The witnesses had also turned hostile. After this Faizan, the brother of Muttalif planned to take revenge. Faizan roped in Umar in his conspiracy to kill Rahees. Later they also roped in Wasim, Shah Nawaz in their plan. They made a plan and after conducting recce of the house of Rahees, they eliminated him. The police said that efforts were being made to apprehend the remaining assailants. Local police have been informed for necessary action.

