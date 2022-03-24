To Ensure Road Safety, Delhi To Implement Strict Lane Rules For Buses, Goods Carriers

On Wednesday, the Delhi Transport Department announced that from April 1, buses and goods carriers in the territory will use designated lanes. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will soon begin an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to assure that they adhere to strict lane discipline rules.

According to the statement issued by the Delhi Transport Department, "Along with the traffic police, the transport department will earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 am to 10 pm."

"Road Safety is of primary importance to us. By training and enforcement, we want to ensure that Delhi roads are safer for all citizens," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to his Twitter on Wednesday and shared a copy of the statement regarding the bus lane enforcement drive. While sharing the copy of the statement and speaking about road safety, he said, "To make Delhi roads safer, the Arvind Kejriwal government is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion."

Fines for not following lane discipline

The enforcement campaign will begin with 15 targeted corridors out of a total of 46 chosen for the initiative and violators would be punished and charged under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019.

Accordingly, vehicles found plying on different lanes will be responsible for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which defines a fine of ₹10,000, and imprisonment up to six months, the statement said.

During the rest of the time, other cars may be allowed to use these designated lanes. Buses and goods transport vehicles, on the other hand, will adhere to their designated defined lanes at all times, according to the statement.

The 15 targeted corridors selected are the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been given instructions to label and correctly identify the corridors by posting warning signs and boards in appropriate locations. If a light motor vehicle, such as a car, is found parked or unattended in the marked bus lanes and its owner or driver refuses to clear it, the vehicle will be hauled away, and the driver will be responsible for the towing expenses in addition to the penalty, according to the statement.

To enforce lane discipline, the transportation agency will deploy two squads in two shifts. Cranes will also be used to confiscate and remove vehicles that are blocking bus lanes. The obstructed vehicles will be captured on video or photographed for proof, according to the statement from the Transport Department of Delhi.