To Fight COVID-19, 'Tests On Wheels' Launched In South Delhi Through Mobile Testing Bus

To fight against COVID-19, tests on wheels have been launched aboard a mobile testing bus in south Delhi district. Talking to Republic Media Network, engineer of mobile clinic bus Shrey said that the key to fighting the pandemic is Tracking, Testing, Tracing, and Treatment. "We have launched a COVID-19 testing facility in the district. Fabricated vehicles will cater to lanes, larger, and dense areas of the district increased the number of samples collected."

READ | Delhi Govt Asks DMs To Identify Accommodation For COVID Patients, Land For Cremation, Burial

Atul Saxena of Growdiesel Climate Care Council said helped South District, Delhi government in implementing Corona Testing Mobile Clinic with the help of CRPF who donated their bus which was to be transformed into Mobile Clinic and DM South Delhi Brij Mohan Mishra who initiated the concept. The idea is to provide a solution to conduct doorstep sampling in contaminated and Red Zone areas. Growdiesel executed the project in less than 15 days despite the lockdown.

We are proud to deliver India's first Corona Testing Mobile Clinic to the south district at ZERO cost to the government with the help of our partners", he added.

READ | UP: 3 Cops Suspended For Assaulting Man In Greater Noida

According to Shrey, it is very important to make testings viable, accessible and at the same time ensure the safety of health workers, therefore, the south district administration has initiated testing of Coronavirus on wheels, which will cover the lanes of south Delhi completely. The operation will start from Tuesday and a team of our corona warriors has been sent on the roads to conduct as many tests as possible to save people from the deadly Coronavirus. The mobile van can collect two samples at a time and it will take both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs and seal them tightly in double packing and transfer the sample to the testing facility. Collecting samples through this method, will not only save time but also save our corona warriors who are in the process of collecting samples door-to-door, he added.

Describing the vehicle, Shrey said, The person who will collect the sample will be in the enclosure, so we do not have to wear a PPE Kit. he also added, "The mobile testing vehicle is fitted with an inverter- running fan for the comfort of our team members inside to save them from the scorching heat. A big icebox has also been fitted inside the enclosure to keep the samples intact. This mobile COVID-19 testing van will not only conduct tests but also spread messages through the creative outer wall. A speaker is also attached to make announcements to spread awareness among people.

READ | Two Held For Abusing Woman Police Cop

The Corona mobile clinic is equipped with the following features:

Artificial Intelligence enabled thermal imaging camera Airtight separate cabins for doctors/technicians with a sterile environment Sterile and sanitizing equipment for interior cleansing High-speed internet-enabled with LAN and Wi-Fi facility 24x7 camera surveillance facility for central monitoring Ultraviolet Light protection and sterilization system to kill bacteria Profile guiding lights for patients and doctors along with floor Contactless Wi-Fi enabled control panel for doctor/technician to operate the electrical system. Ultra-pure air releasing system powered by KalpaVrikshaTM technology Stretcher available for transporting a patient Diffuser based sanitizing system for doctor’s and patient’s zone Partition attached with gloves to conduct seamless sample collection Static sample pass box with the interlocking system powered by UV cleaning system to store samples Touchless two-way communication system for doctor<->patient and doctor<->Driver Thermal monitoring screen powered by the android operating system. Touch-less sensor-based sanitizing dispenser for the doctor as well as a patient at entry. Climate control system for doctors and patients in place Light Emitting Diode based message display system with a modification facility through the app-based system. Separate entry gates for doctors and patients Cloud-based data storage facility Separate Ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients Mobile sanitation system based on dot spray technology for outdoor cleaning of the bus. Onboard power supply with a DG. Inbuilt separate air conditioning for the patient zone and doctor zone Low floor slider added for easy movement of patients.

READ | 30 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Nashik, Count 1,254