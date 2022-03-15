Toddler crushed by truck in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A toddler was crushed to death by a truck on Tuesday when she strayed onto a road while playing outside her house in Greater Noida, police here said.

Police arrested the truck driver involved in the accident, that happened around 7.30 am.

“The 13-month-old baby lived with her family in a shanty in the Surajpur area. She was playing outside and strayed onto the road where she got run over by the rear tyre of a canter truck.

“The child was then rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive,” a police official said.

The driver, identified as Arvinder Singh, a native of Aligarh district, was on his way to a private company to pick up goods for delivery.

He was apprehended by locals from the spot and was handed over to the police, the official added.

The child’s body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the driver under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), the police added. PTI KIS VN VN

