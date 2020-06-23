Total Lockdown Awaits Guwahati, Health Department Introduces Micro Management Of Covid

Many localities of Guwahati will witness a total lockdown from Tuesday evening. The district administration has geared up to implement the lockdown by 6 pm.

The decision was taken after more than 100 people in the city have been tested positive for Covid-19. The numbers are from different localities of the city. Interestingly, all those tested positive in these localities don't have any travel history, a clear indication of community transmission.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Monday, Health Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the health department has made recommendations, but the decision in regards to lockdown or any such measures will be taken by the district administration of Kamrup Metro.

However, keeping in view the number of transmissions that has been taking place locally, the district administration is now going to impose lockdown in the municipality wards, wherever most cases are reported. The decision has been taken following suggestions from the health department, which was subsequently reviewed by the Chief Ministers office as well.

Micromanagement of Coronavirus cases

While addressing the media, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the fight against Covid will now be fought from the micro level. "We want it to be from the micro level," he said as he elaborated the plan in detail.

The health department is going to set up makeshift Covid hospitals in all 31 wards of the city. These makeshift hospitals will be accommodated with a lab, to collect swab and test it there itself. The facility will also have a MBBS doctor, 4 nurses and a lab technician.

"These makeshift hospitals will work as the ground unit of the entire Covid management system we have put in place," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Apart from this, the State government is also planning to convert the quarantine centers into Covid Hospitals. The decision has been taken following the sudden surge in Guwahati.

"Following the sudden surge in Guwahati, we are expecting more number of positive patients. So to deal with the situation, we are going to make the Sarusajai Quarantine Center and the Khanapara Quarantine Center, Covid hospitals," he said.

The minister said that if daily more than 100-200 positive cases are reported from the city itself, there might be an acute shortage of hospital beds.

It may also be mentioned that the State government is expecting less inflow of people from outside the State starting June 23 as the Shramik Special Trains are likely to discontinue.

(Credits: PTI)