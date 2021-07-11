Tourists Flock To Lonavala, Flout COVID Norms In Maharashtra Despite Warning Of Third Wave

Despite repeated warnings about an impending third wave, tourists continued to flock to Lonavala amid relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. In photos and videos of the visuals of tourists in the hill-station, people are found flouting COVID safety norms and were spotted without their masks. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,296 fresh COVID cases and 179 fatalities while 6,026 patients recovered, the state's health ministry reported.

In the video posted by ANI, the tourists can be seen crowing out in public places without a mask. One of the tourists while speaking to ANI, said that it's time people learn to live with COVID-19 and that regulated reopening of things should start. He stated "The tourism sector should start re-opening in a regulated manner with COVID19 protocols. We have to learn to live with COVID19."

#WATCH Tourists continue to reach Lonavala amid relaxations in #COVID19 restrictions in Maharashtra; many tourists seen without masks pic.twitter.com/T0AYfCg5Vc — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealed to people, who have taken both doses of the vaccine, to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and cautioned against crowding at tourist places. After a review meeting on Friday, he spoke to the reporters in light of a shortage of vaccine doses, inoculation centres are closed in the Pune district for the last two days. He stated "The district has surpassed the 50-lakh vaccination mark...but for the last two days, all the centres are closed as vaccine doses are not available. There is a possibility that we might get vaccines tomorrow."

The NCP leader, who is also the Pune district guardian minister added that it has been observed that those who have taken both doses of vaccines are laid back in following COVID-19 norms. He said that they weren't using face masks when outdoors and maintaining social distancing. "I would like to request all such people to kindly continue to use masks, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene," he said.

DyCM Pawar has also given instructions to the police to strictly implement COVID norms at tourist places and take strong action against those flouting them. Despite urging people to not flout rules and maintain social distancing, the rural police in Pune district fined 424 revellers till Saturday evening and collected Rs 1,99,600 from them. Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,114 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 10,62,995, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 18,081, according to the health ministry data.

(With Agency inputs)