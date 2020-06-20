Traders At Delhi's Sadar Bazar Say If Taxes Are Relaxed, They Can Beat China

The businessmen of Delhi's Sadar Bazar have urged the government that if they get relaxation in taxes, they can set up their own business units and beat China in every product.

Speaking with Republic TV, Tara Chand Gupta, the spokesperson of the Sadar Bazar Trader Association, said that the businessmen too want to boycott China and Chinese products, but for this they need support from the government.

"The relationship with China was good, but now it has turned ugly. China is using the money of Indian businessmen against us. We can't tolerate this. We are talking to different associations of businessmen, more than seventy percent businessmen agreed to boycott China," Gupta said.

He further said that the businessmen are also in a fix as they had already invested a lot on China. He said their money was stuck in China and they have to bear more expenses now.

"Now, only the government can solve our problems. We will fully support the government," he said.

When asked if not China from where they will buy stuff, he replied that the Indian businessmen are capable enough to set up different business units, but they are overburdened with different taxes.

"There are no taxes in China. We have to give taxes to MCD, State Govt, Central govt. Our 100 Rs product cost us to 170 Rs. If taxes are removed, we will heave a sigh of relief and can beat China," he said.

