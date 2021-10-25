Traders Cite Fuel Price Hike, Heavy Rains For Increased Vegetable & Fruit Cost In Delhi

On Monday, traders said that prices of vegetables and fruits in Delhi's wholesale and retail marketplaces have increased as rising fuel prices continue to drive up transportation costs. On Monday, petrol costs Rs 107.59 a litre in the National Capital, while diesel costs Rs 96.32 per litre.

Onions cost between Rs 40-48 per kg, according to a vegetable seller in Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi, while tomatoes cost between Rs 40-50 per kg. "Transportation costs have risen as a result of rising petrol and diesel prices, as well as the rains. There is a shortage of supplies on the market, " he stated.

"Vegetable prices have gone up due to increase in transportation costs and toll charges. We are paying between Rs 200-400 per 'dhadi' (5 kg). Rates of leafy vegetables, tomatoes, onions, potatoes have gone up," according to another trader from Okhla Mandi. On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices rose for the fifth day in a row across the country.

The price of petrol in the National Capital has gone up by Rs 0.35 to Rs 107.59 per litre. In Delhi, the price of diesel increased by Rs 0.35 to Rs 96.32 a litre. Rates have been hiked across the country, and they differ by state, depending on the amount of value-added tax levied. The price of fuel has been hiked 21 times since September 28, when a three-week respite in rate revisions ended. Overall, prices have risen by Rs 6.4 per litre. Diesel prices have been hiked by Rs. 7.70 per litre in 24 increments since September 24. Prior to that, from May 4 and July 17, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 per litre. Diesel prices have risen by Rs. 9.14 per litre during this time. The central government is in talks with a number of oil-exporting countries about oil supply and demand, but there is no promise of immediate price relief.

Fuel prices today, on October 25:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 113.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.00 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 107.59 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.43 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.38 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.23 per litre

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)