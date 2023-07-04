Traffic Police Constable Mowed Down By Drunk Driver On Bengaluru Airport Road

In a tragic incident near Chikkajala, a speeding car knocked down a traffic police constable on duty and left another constable severely injured on the Bengaluru International Airport Road. Inspector Dharmegowda and jeep driver Suresh were on night rounds near Devanahalli on Sunday. They found a car parked near the highway and got down to inspect it. While Suresh went on to check the vehicle which had broken down and to see if the driver needed any help, Dharmegowda was on a phone call.

The youth, who was driving the speeding car under the influence of alcohol, lost control and rammed into the traffic police officials killing constable Suresh on the spot. Inspector Dharmegowda escaped unhurt. A case has been registered against the accused driver.

"The constable was speaking to the driver of a parked car when he was hit by another speeding car," eyewitnesses to the incident recall horror. "People in the car also sustained injuries. We immediately called the ambulance." Revanth, another eyewitness told Republic.

Balu, a truck driver who also witnessed the tragic accident, said, "There were three boys and three girls in the speeding car that collided with another car and mowed down the constable."

A police official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said, "These youths have partied throughout the night and were on their way to Nandi Hills to catch the sunrise. Police constable Suresh died due to the accident and on the other hand, the driver of the parked car also sustained injuries. All the passengers including the driver of the Accent car have sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital."