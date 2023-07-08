Traffic Police Crackdown On Wheelie-riders In Hassan: 9 Cases Registered, 13 Detained

Cracking a whip against the youths who purportedly performs dangerous stunts on roads and perform wheelies endangering lives of fellow motorists, a special drive was launched to curb the menace in Hassan in Karnataka. So far, the traffic police officials have registered nine criminal cases and taken 13 such offenders into custody.

The special drive came into effect in the backdrop of a recent incident where two young women sustained serious injuries in front of Sahyadri Theatre after the offenders crashed into their bike while performing stunts. After the incident, a case under the Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused were taken into custody.

Taking cognizance of a stark rise in such cases, a team led by DySP Udaybhaskar, comprising police personnel from other police stations conducted a raid and seized silencers which had illegally been fitted into bikes. 15 modified silencers and 27 silencers creating loud sounds have also been seized.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, while speaking to Republic, said, "Cases of public nuisance have increased in the past one month; we have recieved multiple complaints and we have started acting against the culprits. Many of these vehicles don't have license plates and it is been noticed that the majority of the violators have modified their vehicles. They have endangered the lives of other motorists on the roads and are also creating nuisance in the Hassan-Bengaluru highway. We have also conducted workshops to mechanics from Hassan through RTOs educating them that modifications to vehicles will not be allowed."

Hassan Traffic Police join hands with citizens

The Hassan police have been pro-active after a series of wheelie cases which has come to their notice and the cyber sleuths too have assisted them by tracking the miscreants on social media where these wheelie videos have been posted.

Worried Hassan residents could now take a sigh of relief with the action taken. Sunandamma, a resident of Hassan, while speaking to Republic said, "We appreciate the SP and his team for initiating quick action against the miscreants, they have also increased patrolling. Heavy fines should also be imposed and criminal action should be initiated against the miscreants."

In another incident on June 30, two youths Syed Zain and Shoaib have been arrested by Hassan police on charges of dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance and for not having driving license after their video doing wheelie and carrying a fake gun went viral on social media.

Criminal case filed

So far, around 30 bikes have been seized and cases have been registered on the basis of information that they posted videos of them doing Wheelie on Facebook and Instagram. Hariram Shankar said that his parents have been summoned and warned that a criminal case will be registered if they are caught wheeling any bike in the future.

The District Superintendent of Police has stated that the public can inform the Traffic Inspector (9480804749) (No. 9480804701) and the Control Room (08172-268845) if they come across any visuals of wheeling, causing inconvenience to the public.