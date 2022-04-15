Train Collision Near Mumbai's Dadar; Three Bogies Of Puducherry Express Detailed

In the latest development, at least three coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express (Train no: 11005) derailed at Matunga Railway station in Mumbai on Friday, a Central Railway official said. Arrangements are being made for the stranded passengers. Meanwhile, all outstation and local trains have been suspended on the Central line.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place around 9.45 pm. The episode involved the Puducherry Express & Gadag Express, which came on the same railway line.

According to the Railways Department, the incident took place just after Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station.

"In coordination with the railway administration, senior GRP Mumbai officials are arranging for assistance for stranded passengers. Passengers are requested to cooperate and in case of emergencies dial 1512," Government Railway Police said.

Three rear coaches of the train derailed from the track between Matunga and Dadar Station.