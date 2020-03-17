Train Halted At Kanpur Station After Two Foreigners Show Coronavirus Signs; Test Negative

Two foreign nationals who showed symptoms of coronavirus while travelling in an express train on Monday were quarantined and tested upon after arriving at Kanpur Central Station. The train, which was going from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, was halted for 20 minutes at the Kanpur Central Station where doctors were present to handle the two suspected cases of the COVID-19.

Alert passengers inform authorities

However, the two foreigners tested negative for coronavirus and were confirmed to only be suffering from regular cough.

Dr Devendra Shukla, the medical officer Kanpur, told ANI that the fellow passengers travelling with the two foreign nationals were the first ones to raise the alarm after the latter coughed and sneezed inside the train.

At least 124 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with two reported deaths, with a third now being reported in Mumbai.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government announced a travel ban on and suspended all visas and stated that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 7,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre initially being China and then shifting to Europe.

