Train services hit in Jaipur as bogie wheel derails

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Three trains were delayed after a wheel of one of the train bogies derailed during shunting at the Jaipur railway station yard on Wednesday.

Shunting means the movement of vehicles or a self-propelled vehicle from one line to another for attaching, detaching, or any other purpose.

“The operation of three trains was affected due to the derailment of a wheel of a bogie during shunting of loco in the station yard,” a spokesperson of the North Western Railway said.

A committee has been constituted to probe the incident, he said.

The Jaipur-Suratgarh rail service was delayed by 3.05 hours, Jaipur-Marwar Junction service by 2.40 hours and the Jaipur-Jodhpur rail service by 1.40 hours. PTI AG CJ CJ CJ

