Transgender held for robbing women commuters in local trains

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old transgender was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly robbing women commuters traveling in Mumbai local trains by threatening them with a toy gun and a knife, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused Praful alias Sania Panchal used to target passengers travelling in women's coaches.

Panchal was nabbed from Khar in Mumbai after analyzing footage of CCTV cameras at platforms of the Borivali railway station, the official said.

Panchal had robbed a woman commuter in a Virar-bound local train last week and threatened her with a toy gun, the official said.

Panchal is a habitual offender who had robbed a woman at knifepoint in the past, he added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)