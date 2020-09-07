Delhi Metro Begins Restricted Services After 169-day Gap; Here's What's Operational

The Delhi Metro resumed its services on Monday, September 7, after a long period of 169 days due to the Covid pandemic. Taking to Twitter, DMRC (Delhi Metro rail Corporation) posted, ‘We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you’ as it resumed its services on the Yellow line on Monday. It also advised the passengers to travel responsibly and commute only if it's necessary.

We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/aCUnYO1ptS — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Delhi Metro resumes services after 5 months

A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. 😀#MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/mIuVK9wHGp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Delhi Metro on Monday and Tuesday will cover only the Yellow line route of 49 kilometres with 37 stations out of which 20 are underground and 17 are elevated. DMRC authorities informed that Delhi Metro services will be operational for four hours in the morning (7 am to 11 am) and in the evening (4 pm to 8 pm). Corridors in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut. The metro services across India have resumed except in Mumbai after the new COVID-19 guidelines for 'Unlock 4' were issued. The metro services have resumed at the time when the country is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 with India now officially surpassing Brazil to become the country with the second-most number of Covid cases.

The government has, time and again, said that both lives and livelihood are important, epidemiologists also believe that resumption of metro services across India will result in the increase positive cases in the city. Besides Delhi Metro, services have also started in Noida, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad keeping in mind the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by the government.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visits Rajiv Chowk

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday to inspect the preparations made to resume Delhi Metro services after approximately 5 months. "I appeal to passengers to follow all protocols while travelling. But I would also advise people to not take the metro unless very necessary," he said.

आज मैंने @OfficialDMRC के साथ राजीव चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण कर तैयारियों का जायज़ा लिया। मुझे खुशी है कि काफी समय के बाद कल से दिल्लीवासी मेट्रो में फिर से सुरक्षित रूप से यात्रा कर सकेंगे।



मैं यात्रियों से अपील करता हूँ कि यात्रा के समय सोशल डिस्टनसिंग का जरूर पालन करे। pic.twitter.com/IjF9D3z4k9 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) September 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Gahlot informed that he visited Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday and took stock of the preparations as the Metro is set to resume from September 7. He expressed his happiness over the fact that Delhi public will be able to use the Metro after a long time. He urged everyone to follow social distancing norms while travelling. Many contactless sanitizers have been installed at all the Delhi metro stations for the travellers.

