Tri-services Chiefs Honour Police Force, Lay Wreath At National Police Memorial

The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and the Airforce paid tribute to the police for their exceptional and heroic efforts in the war against COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. CDS Bipin Rawat, COAS Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh honoured the police force by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in the national capital Delhi on Sunday morning.

As India is all set to enter the third phase of lockdown, armed forces on Sunday will pay special tribute to Covid-19 warriors. Currently, India has reported a total of 37,776 cases, 10,017 have been cured and 1223 deaths have been reported. On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic.