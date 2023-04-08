Tribal Bodies Call For Bandh In Jharkhand Over Burning Of Religious Flag

Normal life was affected in the Jharkhand capital on Saturday due to a day-long bandh called by tribal outfits to protest the burning of a religious flag by unknown people.

Demanding the arrest of those responsible, agitators affected traffic movement and forced traders to shut their shops.

Fewer city buses and auto-rickshaws plied the roads as compared to other days.

Agitators said ambulance services, milk parlours and pharmacies have been kept out of the purview of the bandh.

Protesters assembled at prominent squares such as Birsa Chowk, Harmu Bypass, Albert Ekka Chowk and Karam Toli Chowk and put up road blockades. They also burnt tyres at several places.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) president Phoolchand Tirkey said, "If the administration doesn't take action against the miscreants, we will intensify our agitation." A Sarna flag was burnt at Lower Karam Toli area in Ranchi on March 25, a day after Sarhul festival, he said.

Apart from that several tribal religious flags were found dumped at Nagri and Thakurgaon localities, Tirkey said.

Despite these incidents, no action was taken by the administration, he said.

An official said many protesters were detained in a bid to ensure free traffic movement.

The Ranchi district administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC around a 200-metre radius of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence and the secretariat due to the bandh.