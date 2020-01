Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) organised a 'Saksham Cycle Day' in Tripura's Agartala that witnessed the participation of over 1000 cyclists. The aim of the cycle day was to raise awareness about pollution and to also encourage a culture of cycling among people. Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma, MP Pratima Bhowmik, MLA Mimi Majumder and officials of ONGC, GAIL, TNGCL flagged off the Saksham Cycle race.