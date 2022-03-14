Truck driver held for staging fake robbery

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly making up a story that he was robbed of over Rs 50,000 near Delhi Cantt Metro Station in south-west Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mukesh, is a resident of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On Wednesday around 3 am, the truck driver informed police that some people robbed him of Rs 56,400 near Delhi Cantt Metro Station pillar number 68, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and met the complainant, Mukesh. He stated that he left for Madhya Pradesh from Alipur in his truck. Around 2.30 am, when he reached the Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan, two bikers along with four other people came from the rear and signalled him to stop the truck, the officer said.

When he stopped the vehicle, they made away with Rs 56,400 kept inside the truck and fled the scene, police said citing the complainant.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage from Punjabi Bagh to Dhaula Kuan and found that there was no such bike seen in the footage. On suspicion, the complainant was interrogated where he admitted that he gave false information to police regarding the robbery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

On his instance, Rs 40,000 was recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI NIT CK

