Truck driver killed in road collision in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A truck driver was killed when his vehicle collided with another truck in an area under Kotwali Dehat Police Station on Saturday.

"Two trucks collided on the Lalganj-Mirzapur road near Karanpur area. A police team from the nearby outpost reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital," Additional Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, Sanjay Verma said.

"Rajpati Yadav, who was the driver of one of the trucks, was killed in the accident. His helper was injured and has been admitted to a hospital," said the officer, adding that police is investigating the incident. PTI COR CDN VN VN

