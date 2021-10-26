Truck Runs Over And Kill Spotted Deer In Hazaribag

A full grown female spotted deer of Hazaribag National Park was killed when a truck hit it while it was crossing the road near Salparni dam gate, about 20 km from here, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), A Chowdhury said the deer was crossing the road from the western side of the national park to the thick forest on the eastern side near the Salparni dam gate when it was run over by the truck.

The injured deer was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital in Hazaribag but it succumbed to the injuries on the way, he said.

The DFO said the carcass of the animal have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain whether it was pregnant as some people expressed suspicion that the female deer was pregnant.

The DFO further said the Hazaribag national park has a population of about 800 spotted and barking deer. He said the number may increase as animal census is currently on. In reply to a query, he admitted that the movement of vehicles on the road has increased since the expansion of NH-33 five months ago endangering the movement of the wildlife.

In order to prevent such incidents, the DFO said NHAI, Hazaribag Circle, have been directed to do the fencing of the forest cover on both sides of the road.

He said the Forest department will also develop several water harvesting projects on both sides of the road, so that the animals get enough water to drink.

