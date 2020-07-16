Amidst Rising COVID-19 Numbers, TTD Decides To Continue Darshan At Tirumala

Despite 140 staffers, including 15 priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) testing positive for Covid-19, TTD trust board chairman YV Subba Reddy announced that “Srivari darshan for devotees will continue at Tirumala taking all COVID-19 precautions without fail.”

Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan on Thursday, the TTD Chairman said there was no change in the present system of Srivari Darshan and daily Kaikaryams are being conducted as per the tenets of Vaikanasa Agama. He said in view of COVID-19, the health security of both visiting pilgrims and TTD employees are being safeguarded by following all prescribed guidelines by the government.

"As of now, 140 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in TTD till date. Majority of those affected are among Potu workers and APSP security personnel," he observed. Subba Reddy shared that 70 staffers affected by COVID-19 have recovered and a few of them are in-home quarantine while some others are back on duty. “Of the remaining 70 persons under treatment, only one person is in ICU. TTD is providing quality medical support to the patient in ICU and doctors opine that he too is likely to recover soon,” he explained.

The chairman added only 14 of the 40 archakas or priests of Srivari temple had reported positive and TTD has taken all steps to ensure that there was no break in Nitya Kainkaryams in the temple and archakas will be given assured healthcare.

“As sought by archakas, separate rooms and quality food will be provided to them. Arrangements have been made and senior Archakas are asked to stay back in their homes. If they wish, they can offer their duties in TTD local temples in Tirupati,” he announced.

Subba Reddy asserted that none of the devotees who came for Srivari darshan have reported Covid-19 positive so far. “There have been no instances of any employees affected by devotees. Most of the COVID-19 infections of TTD employees were only through their family members and living surroundings,” he said.

Responding to a question, the chairman said anyone who is working in TTD or in the organisations associated with TTD could send their suggestions to TTD board on improving the conditions.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)