Tuition Teacher Held For Breaking Minor's Hand After She Fails To Tell Spelling Of Parrot

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 5-year-old girl from Bhopal was brutally beaten and her hand was also broken by her tuition teacher for not properly spelling the word 'Parrot', on Tuesday evening. Following this, the teacher was arrested by the police.

The teacher who has been accused of the gory act has been identified as Prayag Vishwakarma (20), a local of the Janta colony in the city. He owns a tuition centre in the colony which comes under the Habibganj police station area. The tutor twisted the girl's hand so badly that it got fractured, police added. As of now, the victim is admitted to a private hospital and is getting the necessary treatment.

Minor was sent to tuition for school admission test preparations

The victim's uncle told that the minor stays with him as her mother's financial situation is not good. They had sent the minor to attend tuition classes as the schools conduct a test for admission.

"The financial condition of my sister, living in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, is not good. In such a situation, the minor stays along with him here. The school takes children's tests before giving admission, so we started sending her to tuition classes," the minor girl's uncle, Bhanu Pratap Singh, told ANI.

He also expressed his concern saying that they have lodged a complaint against the tuition teacher after his nephew told the family that she was been assaulted by her tuition teacher.

"Earlier, we forbade the tuition teacher to beat up the child. On Tuesday, the teacher called and said that the girl had fallen in the bathroom. When we asked her, she told us that the tuition teacher assaulted her due to which her hand go fractured. After that we admitted the girl to the hospital and complained about the matter at the police station," Singh continued.

Habibganj Police station in-charge Manish Raj Singh told, "A complaint was received that the tuition teacher had beaten up the minor girl when she was unable to pronounce the spelling of 'Parrot' in which she sustained severe injuries."

Case registered against the tuition teacher

After an investigation by the police, the doctors informed that the girl's right hand has been fractured. Based on this a case has been registered against the accused.

SHO Singh continued, "When consulted with doctors, they said that the girl's right hand has been fractured. After that, we registered a case against the accused under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC, section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The accused tuition teacher has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on."