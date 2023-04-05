Two Accused In Terror-related Case Escape From Police Custody In Baramulla In J&K

Quick links:
Image: Representative/PTI
Two accused in a terror-related case escaped from police custody in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said.
Efforts are on to nab the two.
"Two accused, who were under custody at police station Baramulla, escaped this morning in wee hours during 'Sehari' (pre-dawn meals) time," a police official said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections.
