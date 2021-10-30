Two charred to death in truck collision on Gujarat highway

Bhuj, Oct 30 (PTI) Two men were charred to death in a blaze that broke out after a collision between two dumper trucks on a highway in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Ghaneti village on Bhuj-Bhachau Highway late on Friday night, an official from Paddhar police station said.

The two trucks burst into flames after they collided with each other, as they were being driven at a high speed, the official said.

The drivers of both vehicles Rajesh Chavda and Ramdayaram Yadav, were burnt to death, he said.

One of the dumpers was trying to overtake a vehicle, when it collided with another truck coming from the opposite side, he said.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway connecting Bhuj to Bhachau, and the authorities worked for hours to normalise the vehicular movement, the official added. PTI COR KA ARU ARU

