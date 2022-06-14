Two children die after drowning in Ramganga river in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly, Jun 14 (PTI) Two children, who had gone to bath in Ramganga river here on Tuesday, died after drowning, police said.

Police said that brothers Shivam (8) and Dharmendra (10), residents of Hardoi, had come to visit their relatives in Nagariya Kala village that falls under Fatehganj police station.

As the incident happened, the local residents rushed to rescue the boys.

They brought them out, and took them to a government hospital in Faridpur tehsil where the boys were declared dead, police said.

Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added. PTI CORR NAV RDT RDT

