Two Children Rescued, 2 Bodies Recovered After 5 Drown In Mumbai During Ganpati Immersion

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that five children drowned while performing the Ganpati immersion at Versova Beach on September 19. Two were rescued immediately, but three children had still been missing. A police constable said that it was difficult to control the crowd as many people came despite the restrictions. Police Naik Manoj W Pohanekar said, “Locals came without permission as there were restrictions on immersion at Versova beach. Our team came with a doctor to rescue drowned children. Two were rescued and given first aid and sent to the hospital. Rescue operation for three others underway.”

However, in the latest development, the bodies of two of the three children who went missing on Sunday have been recovered by the rescue team. The search for the last remaining missing body is still underway. The incident occurred on September 19 following Ganpati immersion at Versova beach in Mumbai.

How did Mumbai celebrate the festivities?

On the occasion of the 10-day festive period across the state of Maharashtra and Mumbai, a BMC official said that the city saw a total of 66,299 idols, including 5,953 idols of Goddess Gauri, being immersed in the sea, rivers, lakes and other water bodies across Mumbai. These figures are from only the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, the civic officials said last Wednesday. The celebrations took place without any mishaps other than the drowning incident at the Versova beach on Sunday.

The 10-day festival would normally see lakhs of people on the streets with large gatherings near temples and water bodies. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and with Maharashtra being one of the most adversely affected states in the country, the state had to hold the celebrations in a very controlled manner. During the commencement of the festival last Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the citizens of the state to launch a strong movement against the coronavirus. The Chief Minister also said that he prayed to Lord Ganesh and wished that he will destroy all "evil and negativity." Several experts have warned the Indian states in the past to particularly pay attention during the festive periods as cases can very easily explode, as seen in Kerala, where cases boomed after the Onam festival.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@ANI