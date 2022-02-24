Two commit suicide in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two people allegedly committed suicide here in two separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

Mahender Kumar, an employee of a sugar mill in Khatoli town of the district, was found hanging inside the mill on Wednesday, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In another incident, a 60-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Chandsamad village under Khatoli police station.

Jayvir had gone to his fields on Wednesday but did not return, police said.

The reason behind the duo taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said. PTI COR NB RHL

