Two dead in group clash in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Two men were killed and a woman was injured when two groups clashed in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The clash, which involved firing and stone pelting, broke out in a village under Janghaa police station area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said Maksudan Nishad of Jaddpur village had gone to watch an orchestra show, where he had a fight with Shyam Yadav on November 11. Shyam Yadav suffered head injury and lodged a police complaint against Maksudan Nishad and Pavan Sahni.

On Sunday, children of both the communities fought with each other while playing. After this, Gulshan (from the Nishad community) and 12 other people clashed with the Yadavs, the SSP said.

"Ramkishun Yadav (65), Vishal Yadav (20) and Rinki Kumari (22) got injured in firing. Vishal died on the spot, while doctors at the BRD Medical College declared Ramkishun brought dead. Rinki is undergoing treatment," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a hunt is on to nab the accused, SSP Tada said. PTI COR NAV CK CK

