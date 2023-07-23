Two Die, Four Injured Due To Lightning Strike In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

In a lightning strike incident in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Two laborers died and four were severely injured in the Kachhar village under the Bakswaha police station area in the Chhatarpur district.

The injured were rushed to Damoh District Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"Between the Karri and the Kachhar village in Chhatarpur, the installation work of wire fencing at the plantation of the forest department was going on. The laborers working for it hid under the nearby trees to shield themselves from the rains", said the station in charge, Bakswaha.

The station in charge added, "Meanwhile, lightning strikes occurred, and two of them died on the spot while four others got severely injured. They were admitted to Damoh District Hospital.

Further details are awaited.