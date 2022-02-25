Two drug peddlers held in Gujarat, mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday said it has caught two drug peddlers hailing from Rajasthan and seized from them mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, worth Rs 20 lakh in the international market.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo was heading towards Kandla in Kutch district to deliver 200 grams of mephedrone, the ATS said in a release.

The accused have been identified as Noora Khan Sameja and Raees Khan, both natives of Rabasar village in Barmer district of Rajasthan, it said.

The ATS officials had received a tip-off that the duo was in possession of drugs and will pass from Santalpur town in Patan district after entering Gujarat from Barmer in their car.

Based on the inputs, the ATS kept a watch in Santalpur in the early hours of Friday and stopped an SUV, which matched the description.

The ATS recovered 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh from the possession of Sameja and Khan. The duo claimed to have acquired the drug from a dealer in Barmer and were heading towards Kandla via Santalpur to deliver it , the release said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Santalpur police station and further investigation has been handed over to the Special Operations Group of Patan district police, it added. PTI PJT NP NP

